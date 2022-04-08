Hedrick, Terry W. 1952-2022

KANSAS CITY, Kan. Terry Wayne Fred Hedrick, 69, passed away with family by his side April 1, 2022, at his home.
Terry was born June 19, 1952, at Horton, Kansas, the son of the late Frank and Wanda Wenger Hedrick.
Terry was raised in Kansas City, with his four sisters and three brothers. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972 until 1974, in Frankfort, Germany.
He married Paula Fraundorfer, Nov. 27, 1976. She survives.
They raised four children in Robinson, Kansas: Shawn, David, Carly and Matthew all who survive, along with 12 grandchildren. Other survivors include his siblings: Polly Dove, Wesley Hedrick, Arley Hedrick, Poma Thaxton and Peggy Williams.
Terry was also preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Anderson.
Terry loved music, hunting, fishing, camping and he shared many adventures with everyone willing to have one with him.
He lived his life on his own terms, gaining the respect of many while trodding his life his own way.
Graveside services will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 9, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson.
Military honors a courtesy of Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Immediately following graveside services, lunch will be provided at the Church on the Hill, formerly Robinson United Methodist.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Terry Hedrick Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A register book will be available to sign at the funeral home after 9 a.m. Friday.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
