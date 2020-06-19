Ed Helbert, 68, died June 11, 2020 in Hiawatha, Kansas.
He was born September 5, 1951 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany to Victor C. and Beulah M. (Kendall) Helbert. Following Victors military retirement, the family relocated to Salina, Kansas, where Ed was raised.
Ed graduated from Wentworth Military Academy, and earned a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Kansas State University (1980). He spent his early career as an auditor and accountant for the State of Kansas and later worked in food service administration and manufacturing.
He was a passionate musician, who could be found at concerts or strumming on his acoustic guitar. He was well known for his wry sense of humor and eclectic knowledge of facts, no matter how trivial. Ed enjoyed the tranquility of nature, especially the Rocky Mountains. He never met a cat he couldnt charm. He loved auto racing, exotic cars, and the allure of a driving a fine automobile.
Ed was married to Susan (Bulk) Helbert on November 12, 1977. They divorced in 2015. He is survived by: his children, Fritz Helbert (Michelle Neis) of Topeka, Kansas, Hannah Helbert (Keith Wiersema) of Chicago, Illinois; brother Jonathan Hans Helbert of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; companion Teresa Hull of Fairview, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Fritz V. Helbert and James Helbert.
A private interment will be held, with a celebration of life planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the CAT Association of Topeka, 1719 SW Gage, Topeka, KS 66604.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, is assisting the family.
A message of remembrance or comfort may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
