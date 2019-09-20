POWHATTAN, Kan. Joyce Elaine Hendrickson Penny-aw-ga-quah, 86, of Powhattan, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
She was born Jan. 12, 1933, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Nelson and Madeline Cadue Green.
Friends may call the funeral home after 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2019, where the family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Graveside services: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Kennekuk Cemetery, on the Kickapoo Reservation.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
