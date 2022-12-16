FAIRVIEW, Kan. Linda Lou Selman-Hennigan, 78, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, at her home near Fairview,
Linda started life in Hiawatha born to Francis Selman Sr. and Dorothy Jordan-Selman at home on Sept. 3, 1944, at a mere 4 pounds.
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Linda Lou Selman-Hennigan, 78, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, at her home near Fairview,
Linda started life in Hiawatha born to Francis Selman Sr. and Dorothy Jordan-Selman at home on Sept. 3, 1944, at a mere 4 pounds.
She was a graduate of the Hiawatha High School class of 1962. On July 25, 1964, she united in marriage with Glenn Hennigan, who survives of the home.
She was a farm wife and took joy in motherhood to her and Glenns four children. Her home was a place where nieces and nephews took refuge. She worked alongside Glenn, often running tillage equipment, keeping farm books, or maintaining the garden. Over the years, she canned and cooked many, many meals and was very good at saving.
Off-farm, she worked at Kroger Variety, United Telephone, and the Hiawatha Sale Barn. Bowling was her favorite hobby. Later in life, she enjoyed scavenging for pottery and researching its history and value. Always up for a puzzle, she also enjoyed communicating with distant family online. She lit up for the opportunity to spend time with littles, especially her grandkids in their early years.
Linda is survived by: husband, Glenn; children: Cindy (Ed) Lawson of Wakarusa, Kansas, Lori (Troy) Tinklin of Sabetha, Kansas, Jim (Sheila) Hennigan of Highland, Kansas, Travis (Lynn) Hennigan of Sabetha, Kansas; grandchildren: Eli Lawson, Britney Tinklin, Isaac Tinklin, Colby Tinklin, Megan (Matt) Sommers, McKinley Hennigan, Jace Hennigan, Mya Hennigan, Morgan Hennigan, Anna Hennigan, William Hennigan; great-grandkids: Evelynn Tinklin, Vanna Tinklin; sisters-in-law: Raylene Selman, Charlotte Selman, Beverly Selman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and all nine siblings: brothers: Francis Jr., Frederick, Wesley, Everett, Charles, Bobby and Larry Selman; and her sisters, Wanda Pautz and Rosetta Gurney.
Arrangements were by Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
There was a Celebration of Life service for Linda at the Fairview Community Building on Nov. 26, 2022, officiated by Pastor Keith Huffman.
A potluck meal was enjoyed by all.
Internment will be at the Isley Cemetary. As published in the Hiawatha World.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.