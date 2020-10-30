Henning, Carl E. 1933-2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Carl Elwood Henning, 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
He was born May 2, 1933, in Effingham, Kansas, the son of Oren Dean and Dorothy Catherine (Christie) Henning.
Carl grew up in Everest, Kansas, and graduated from Everest High School. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. On Aug. 28, 1956, he and Rita Rosenhoover were married. They moved to Topeka, Kansas, where he worked for E I Dupont in Tecumseh, Kansas. They raised two daughters together. After Ritas passing in 1995 he returned to his northeast Kansas roots and lived in Hiawatha, Kansas. He reconnected with and married Ilene (Larson) Van Epps on Sept. 10, 2001.
Carl enjoyed traveling, reading, golf, crossword puzzles, playing cribbage and spending time with his children and grandchildren as well as his stepchildren and step grand- children. Carl never met a stranger, and his infectious smile brightened countless souls. His sweet disposition made him a friend to all fortunate enough to meet him.
Carl is survived by his loving daughters, Beth Akins (Rich) of Lees Summit, Missouri, and Stacy Winters (Jeff) of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Sean Akins (Sarah), Shelley Bretsnyder (Eric), Allison Alexander (Mike), Kirsten Carolan (Alex), Rachel Toutges (Jordan), Sydney Winters; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Dodge of Alliance, Nebraska.
He is preceded in death by his wives, Rita (Rosenhoover) Henning and Ilene (Larson) Henning. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Dorthy (Christie) Henning and his half sister Delores (Andre) Goodpasture.
The family will receive guests for a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Penwell Gabels Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604, with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of America chapter of the Alzheimers Association, 3846 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208.
