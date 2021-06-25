Hill, Daniel E.

Daniel E. Hill
Daniel Edwin Hill, born in Los Angeles, California, husband of the late Mary Lou Parcels Hill of Hiawatha, former WW II Army Air Corps flight instructor and USFS Ranger, retired biology teacher of 22 years, passed away on May 24, 2021, at age 97.
Son of the late Emily Mumford Hill Cole and Paul Foster Hill, he is survived by: his daughter, Mary Blackford (Bill); son, Chris Hill (Rhonda); daughter, Jennifer Hill; niece, Jodie Fisher; nephew, Dana Fisher; and grandchildren, Rose Blackford and Cable Blackford.
Private family inurnment will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
