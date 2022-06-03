Hill, Eva 1937-2022

Surrounded by love and light, Eva June Hill answered her call to come home, May 30, 2022.
Eva June Royles was born in Feb. of 1937, in rural Lacrosse, Arkansas.
Being born during the depression would prove formative in her ability to adapt and survive much heartache as an adult. As a young teen, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City. While still in school, she was a spicy carhop at the A&W in Independence, Missouri. That is where she met her daredevil, sweetheart, Robert Eugene Hill.
In 1954, they would be married. She and Bob received the Sacrament of Marriage, at Monsignor Freschel St. Marys Catholic Church, in Independence. Born into this blessed union were two daughters, one in Oct. of 1956, Rebecca Ann White (Don), of Independence, and another in Jan. of 1975, Tamara Jean Hinton (Paul) of rural Morrill, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her beloved, Bob Hill (1974), and her grandson, Anthony Lee Giaccetti.
June became a banker/ loan originator for many years working on resolutions/closures, during the Federal Savings and Loan Crisis in the 1980s and 1990s. After retirement in 2010, June moved to Sabetha, Kansas.
She was an avid reader and could be found at the Sabetha library weekly. She loved fresh fruit, music, growing flowers, dancing, traveling, shopping, jewelry and being with her grandchildren. June loved the beauty of Arkansas and reminisced about the hills, winding roads and the beautiful White river.
She had six beautiful grandchildren: Anthony Giaccetti, Lauren White of Madison, Wisconsin, Howard Hinton of Sabetha, Abby Hinton of Topeka, Kansas, Cole and Brad Hin.
Her humor, zest and love will be missed.
Family would like to thank the staff of Maple Heights Memory Care Unit, in Hiawatha, for their care and love.
Private family gathering with interment at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Raytown, Missouri.
In a field of roses, she is a wildflower - unknown
The worlds thy ship, not thy home. -St. Therese of Lisieux
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
