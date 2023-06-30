In loving memory of Sandra Hill. With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Sandra Hill, a remarkable woman who brought class, sophistication and laughter to our lives.
Sandra, born on Dec. 30, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas, was a quick-witted and charming woman, who left an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Sandra was the beloved daughter of Jack and Ina Crandall, who bestowed upon her the gifts of love, a sharp sense of humor and intelligence.
On April 21, 1963, she embarked on journey of love and companionship when she married Gary Hill. Together, they nurtured a beautiful family and raised two sons, Steven and Bradley Hill. Steven arrived in 1966, followed by Bradley in 1972.
Throughout her career, Sandra thrived in the realm of retail management, spreading her charm across Kansas, Texas, and Florida. However, it was at the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha where she discovered true joy. Working with children who eagerly explored the world of literature brought a sparkle to her eyes and warmth to her heart. Sandra embraced her role as a librarian, sharing her love for books and nurturing the imagination of countless young minds. Sandras magnetic personality and radiant smile endeared her to many, and her passing leaves a void in the lives of those who loved her.
She is survived by her sister, Lana Reigle and her husband, James; as well as her brother, Tom Crandall and his wife, Lois. Sandras love extended to her numerous nieces and nephews, who will forever treasure the laughter and joy she brought to their lives. Her grandchildren, Alex Hill, Shelby Hill and Courtney held a special place in her heart. She also embraced Clara Bicker as a beloved granddaughter, a bond formed by mutual choice.
While we grieve the loss of Sandra, we find solace in the knowledge that she has been reunited with her beloved husband, Gary, who passed away, in 1994, and her dear son, Bradley, who left us, in 2004. Their memories will forever remain etched in our hearts, a testament to the profound love and happiness that they shared as a family.
In celebrating Sandras life, let us remember her infectious laughter, her sharp wit, and her zest for life. She leaves behind a legacy of love, humor, and sophistication that will continue to inspire us. As we bid farewell to this extraordinary woman, may we cherish the memories we shared with her and find comfort in the thought that Sandras spirit will forever live on through our memories of her.
A reception in memory of Sandy will be held in the meeting room, at the Morrill Free Public Library, 413 Oregon Street, Hiawatha, from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the library which may be left in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sandy died June 10, 2023, at Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, inHiawatha, at the age of 71.
Rest in peace, dear Sandra. You have left a mark on our lives, and your light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts. As published in the Hiawatha World.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.