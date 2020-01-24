Hinkle, Emma R. 1941-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. Emma Rosy Rose Hinkle, 78, of Hiawatha, died surrounded by her family, Wednesday evening, Jan. 15, 2020, in St. Joseph.
She was born the daughter of Oliver and Harriett (Ryder) Keller, on March 19, 1941, in Townsend, Montana.
Rosy grew up in the Highland area. She attended Iowa Point Country School, Highland Elementary School and graduated with the Highland High School, class of 1959.
While in high school, Rosy was chosen as the FFA Sweetheart and was crowned Homecoming Queen.
She was always proud to be a Blue Streak. In the 1960s, she attended Beauty College in St. Joseph, and worked in Hiawatha, as a hairdresser at her own shop, Rosys Salon of Beauty, for several years.
After closing her shop, she stayed home and sold Avon until she went on to work for Wal-Mart as a beauty department manager. While working at Wal-Mart, Rosy was awarded Top Selling Health and Beauty Aids Department Manager by Sam Walton himself. As a reward, Mr. Walton invited her to visit him at his very own house.
Rosy married Orville Delaine Hinkle, on Aug. 4, 1961, in Highland.
They lived in the Hiawatha area almost their entire marriage, except for one year in Tennessee.
They were members of the Brethren Church, in Morrill, Kansas.
He preceded her in death, on Feb. 20, 2006.
Rosy is survived by: her brother, Nick (Sherry) Keller, of Hiawatha; and her two sons, Jason (Robin) Hinkle, of Hiawatha, and Jared (DeeAnn) Hinkle, of Hiawatha; grandchildren: Klorissa (Garrett) Box, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and their daughter, Emmalyn, Katheryn (Brian) Hinkle, of Yukon, Oklahoma, and Joshua (Malia) Hinkle, of Hiawatha; her step-grandchildren: Valerie Govea, of Loveland, Colorado, and Audrey (Jarod) Blanton, of Gardner, Kansas; and six great-step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Oliver and Harriett; and husband, Delaine.
Rosy loved God, her family and friends, Wal-Mart, and Elvis, but not necessarily in that order.
Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, in Hiawatha.
Interment will follow at the Powhattan Cemetery, in Powhattan, Kansas.
Friends may call the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, after 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
Memorials are suggested in her name to be designated at a later date, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
