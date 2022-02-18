Phillip P. Hinton
HIAWATHA, Kan. Phillip Paul Hinton, 79, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Celebration of Eternal Life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Falls City, Nebraska.
The family will meet with friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.