Hirsch, Barbara M. 1936-2022

Barbara Marie (Harvey) Hirsch, 85, passed away Jan. 21, 2022, at Vintage Park in Hiawatha.
She was born to William and Ora (Burch) Harvey Feb. 24, 1936, in Hiawatha. She was the third child of five. She grew up in Hiawatha and attended Hiawatha Schools.
Her first job was at the theaters, where she meet the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Hirsch. They were married Dec. 6, 1953. To this union was born six children.
Barbara worked at several different jobs in her life. Her early years she worked at the drive in theater and indoor theater in Hiawatha. She worked as a school cook in Powhattan, Kansas for several years, she also worked at Dixie Cream donut shop in Hiawatha. Her most important job was as wife and mother.
Barbara was a member of The United Methodist Church in Powhattan, The United Methodist Women, and Wenger Legion Post Auxiliary 373. She also was a member of The Elks Ladies and Eastern Star.
She was an avid Nascar fan, loved to play Bingo, went on Our Gang road trips. In her younger years, she sewed clothing for all her children. She also loved to knit sweaters for her family. She helped to weave mats for the homeless.
Barbara is survived by: her daughter-in-law, Susan Hirsch Netawaka, Peggy (Rick) Hutchison Wakarusa, Kansas, Fred (Joan) Abilene, Kansas, Terry (Jean) Hiawatha and Ron, Sabetha, Kansas; Grandchildren: Jenna (Art) Merriman Shawnee, Kansas, Jessica (Philip) Jeffery Tonganoxie, Kansas, Danielle Hutchison Overland Park, Kansas, Bryan (Kelsee) Hirsch, Horton, Michelle (Doug) Niehues, Holton, Brent (Abbey) Hays, Kansas, Michael Hirsch, Hiawatha, Steven Hirsch Sabetha, Ashley (Paul) Janzen, Hesston, Kansas, April Braxdale, Sabetha; great-grandchildren: Zoe and Xander Merriman, Aria and Ella Jeffery, Soyer and Shelbii Coan, Rachel and Charlotte Hirsch, Henry Niehues, Lucy Hirsch, Ellie Janzen, Alyssa Braxdale and two more expecting great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Robert (Bob) Hirsch; brothers: Duane, Carter, Fred and David Harvey; sons, Robert (Bobby) and Walter Bryan Hirsch.
Funeral Services are planned for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Powhattan, with interment to follow at the Powhattan Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha after 12 Noon on Sunday, where the family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening.
Memorials are suggested in her name and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home 124 S. 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Online condolence may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
