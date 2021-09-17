Hirsch, Robert D. 1932-2021

POWHATTAN, Kan. Robert (Bob) Dean Hirsch, Sr. (Pup) passed away Sept. 13, at Amberwell Hiawatha, in Hiawatha.
He was born Feb. 8, 1932, in Fairbury, Nebraska, the second son to Alvin Carl and Veda Mae Hirsch.
The family moved to Powhattan when he was eight years old, where Bob attended Powhattan Grade School and graduated in 1950, from Powhattan High School.
Bob had a football scholarship to play at Kansas State University, but due to an injury, he lost his scholarship.
He joined the Kansas Army National Guard in 1949 and served over 30 years with 154th FA BN & 2nd BN 130TH FA, retiring with a rank of CSM and 10 years in the Retired Reserves. He was mobilized in 1968 with the 69th Bde to Fort Carson Co. where he volunteered to serve in Vietnam. He was inducted into the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara of the Field Artillery.
On Dec. 6, 1953, he married the love of his life, Barbara Harvey; to this union six children were born.
They spent the majority of their lives in Powhattan, where he worked many years for Bartley Grain Elevator, Brown County Coop, and later the Robinson Coop. He was very active and dedicated to his church, community and country.
He was a lifelong member of Powhattan United Methodist Church and longtime Powhattan School Board member, where he served as president for many years.
He was a member of Hiawatha Elks Lodge 1741 and later Atchison Elks Lodge 647, where he served many years on the Kansas Elks KETCH board, was District Deputy for the National Grand Lodge of the Elks and coordinated many hoop shoots.
He was a member of Hiawatha Masonic Lodge #35, Abdallah Shrine of Kansas City, Kansas, lifetime member of the Powhattan American Legion Wenger Post 373, lifetime member of Sabetha VFW Post 7285.
In his later years, he got involved with making sleeping mats for homeless vets. He continued this until his hands wouldnt let him, due to arthritis.
Bob is survived by: his wife, Barbara; daughter-in- law, Susan Hirsch Netawaka; Peggy (Rick) Hutchison Wakarusa Kansas; Fred (Joan) Abilene Kansas; Terry (Jean) Hiawatha and Ron, Sabetha, Kansas; his brothers: Leroy (Sylvia) Mesa, Arizona, Larry (Bernita) Syracuse, Kansas and Rose Ann (Gene) Odermatt, Topeka Kansas; sisters-in- law, Virginia Lee Hirsch Lorton, Virginia and Mary Hirsch, Hiawatha; grandchildren: Jenna (Art) Merriman Shawnee Kansas, Jessica (Phillip) Jeffery Tonganoxie, Kansas, Danielle Hutchison Overland Park Kansas, Bryan (Kelsee) Hirsch, Horton Kansas, Michelle (Doug) Niehues, Holton, Kansas, Brent (Abbey) Hays Kansas, Michael Hirsch, Hiawatha, Steven Hirsch Sabetha, Kansas, Ashley (Paul) Janzen Hesston, Kansas, April Braxdale, Sabetha; great-grandchildren: Zoe and Xander Merriman, Aria and Ella Jeffery, Soyer and Shelbii Coan, Rachel and Charlotte Hirsch, Henry Niehues, Lucy Hirsch, Alyssa Braxdale and two more expecting great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces andnephews.
Bob preceded in death by: parents; his sons, Robert Dean Jr. (Bobby) and Walter Bryan; brothers: Fred, Dennis and Jim; and sister and brother-in-Law, Carol and Mike Brady.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching NASCAR. He tried to attend all of his kids and grandkids activities, often driving many miles to watch their activities. A grandfather like no other.
Celebration of life service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Powhattan United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow with military honors at Powhattan Cemetery.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Thursday, where the family will meet with friends that evening from 6 until 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Powhattan Methodist Church or Powhattan American Legion, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, which is also live streaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
