Melvin Hjetland
HIAWATHA, Kan. Melvin Hjetland, 97, of Hiawatha, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Survivors: children, Jerry (Joyce) Hjetland, Randy (Terri) Hjetland, Peggy (Bob Kaiser) Hjetland and Bob (Cheryl) Hjetland.
Preceded by: wife, Helen; and siblings, Lehman Hjetland and Marguret Hjetland.
Celebration of life service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Upper Wolf Lutheran Church, SE of Robinson. Pastor Fran Lantz will officiate.
Refreshments to follow service in church basement.
Memorials: Upper Wolf Lutheran Church.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.