Hoar, Elizabeth L. 1932-2021

HORTON, Kan. Elizabeth Betty Lee Hoar, 89, of Horton, passed away Jan. 26, 2021, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
She was born in Falls City, Nebraska, on Jan. 17, 1932, the oldest of four children born to Joseph Sr. and Sarah Blanche Lee Martinosky.
Betty graduated with the class of 1950, from Reserve High School.
She married Wayne Lovelady July 22, 1950, and to this union, six children were born. Wayne preceded her in death Nov. 15, 1960.
She married George Hoar on June 1, 1961. He preceded her in death March 20, 2001.
Betty was a homemaker, whose home was open to one and all. She always had food and cookies, for anyone who stopped by.
Betty was a member of St. Anns Catholic Church in Hiawatha, where she served on the funeral committee for more years than anyone can remember. She also cleaned the church for numerous years.
Bettys greatest joy were her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was never happier than when surrounded by family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by: her parents; husbands, Wayne and George; daughter, Theresa; son Steve; and grandson, Derek Lovelady. Also preceding her in death were her sister and two brothers.
Betty is survived by: four sons: Richard (Kathy) of Horton, Tom (Susie) of Silver Lake, Kansas, Greg of Springdale, Arkansas and Mark (Tracy Crissman) of Joplin Missouri; and son-in-law, Fred Canham of Ozawkie, Kansas; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anns Catholic Church, Hiawatha.
Father Daniel Gardner will be the celebrant.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to South Brown County Food Pantry, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUESTED
Funeral home facebook page for live streaming: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland KS.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
