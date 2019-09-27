Charlene B. Hogan
LENEXA, Kan. Charlene Berniece Hogan, 81, Lenexa, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sept. 20, 2019.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, 14275 South Black Bob Rd., Olathe, Kansas.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Sixth and Gage, Topeka.
To leave a message for the family, and to view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
