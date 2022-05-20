Hollabaugh, Naomi R. 1934-2022

Naomi R. Hollabaugh, 88, of Hiawatha, died peacefully at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hiawatha.
She was born March 18, 1934, in Belleville, Kansas, the oldest of three children born to Oliver W. and Hazel K. Hoffman Grover.
She grew up in the Belleville/Morrowville communities prior to moving to Hiawatha in 1946, where she graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1953.
Naomi worked for United/Sprint Telephone Company as manager for operator services for 26 years prior to working for the Bank of Horton and Morrill & Janes Bank in Hiawatha, retiring in 1998.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing trips with family, reading, sewing and crocheting.
She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church of Hiawatha where she served as deaconess, and secretary of the Ladies Martha Group for 26 years.
Naomi was married to Gene R. Hollabaugh, Sept. 5, 1954, in Hiawatha. They were charter members of the Traveling Tepees Camping Club, enjoyed raising a big garden, raising and butchering chickens.
For several years, together they were caretakers of Mt. Hope Cemetery at Hiawatha. For years, in the evenings, she would walk around the outer road at the cemetery, then closed the entrance gate, for Gene to open the next morning. He died in 2013.
Her parents; a son, Bruce, died in 2017; a brother, Laurel Grover, in 1959; and great-grandson, Gabriel Cervantes, in 2012.
Survivors include: two daughters, Debra Mitchell (Ward) of Hiawatha, Gerriann Marvin (Billy Hopkins) of White Cloud, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Melanie Hill of Highland, Kansas; four grandchildren: Scott Mitchell (Erin Curran), Chantal Steputis (Brook), Gabbie Davis, Skyler Davis; three step-grandchidren: Kyleigh, Joey and Brennah Edie. Also surviving is a sister, Edith Gullickson (Maurice) of Hiawatha, with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Naomis life is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Tony French will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to service Monday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Judes Children Hospital sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.