Holle, Denny L. 1942-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. Denny L. Holle, 77, of rural Hiawatha, with family by his side, died Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, at his rural home.
Denny was born at Greenleaf, Kansas, Dec. 8, 1942, one of five children born to Lawrence and Rosy Holle (Craig).
He attended Shaw Country School and then went to Barnes High School.
After school, Denny did the farming and chores at their family farm.
Denny married Bethel, in 1974, and they made their home in Hiawatha, where he lived the rest of his life.
Denny worked for Flair Fold for 37 years, until they closed. He then worked at Wilde Tool Company for five years and then retired.
To say Denny was an avid garden tractor puller was very much understated!
Denny is survived by: five stepchildren: Cindy (Allen) Wisdom, of Falls City, Nebraska, Ida Stonebarger, of Marysville, Kansas, Marie (Steve) Waterman, Frank (Lorrie) Jorgenson and Amy Jorgenson, all of Greenleaf; a nephew, David (Laura) Holle, of Hiawatha; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren (one unborn); two great-nephews; one great-niece; one great-great-nephew; and one great-great-niece.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Bethel; a granddaughter, Jennifer Wenzel; brother, Verlin Holle; and sister-in-law, Shirley Holle.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Private graveside services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with Pastor Ben Moore, of Valley Avenue Baptist Church of Falls City, officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Denny Holle Memorial Fund, to be designated later by the family, sent in care of funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the family during this difficult time. Consider sending a card, or a note, on our web site at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.