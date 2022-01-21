FALLS CITY, Neb. Pamela Holle, 56, of Falls City, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 14, 2022, at Falls City. She was born Aug. 8, 1965, at Falls City to Gary and Vicki (Thurnau) Beckner.
Pam attended grade school in Falls City, junior high in Gladstone, Missouri, and graduated from Craig RIII in 1983. In 1985, she married David Holle at Falls City. From this union came her greatest joy, daughter, Amber. While married, the family made their home in Reserve, Kansas, on the family farm where Pam kept the operation going with her delicious cooking and her expert grain cart driving skills. She later worked at Farm Bureau and Morrill and Janes Bank in Hiawatha, Kansas, and most recently was the Assistant Vice President at F&M Bank in Falls City.
Pam will be remembered for her huge heart. She enjoyed volunteering and especially helping with local benefits. Pam was a member of the Rulo Boat Club and delighted in boating and spending time outdoors. She loved her Rulo, Nebraska, family and their concert trips and recent Mexico vacation. She was also involved in the Falls City Elks Lodge, Jaycees, had served on the Falls City Chamber Board, and any other events her daughter could rope her into.
Pam is survived by her daughter, Amber Holle of Falls City; mother, Vicki Beckner of Falls City; brothers, Scott (Nicki) of Kansas City, Kansas, and Jeff of Falls City; honorary daughter, Ashleigh (Reynolds) Eickhoff of Falls City, as well as many nieces, nephews, and a huge array of friends that were more like family.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
The Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home
Instead of sending flowers the family prefers memorials be made to Family Choice for later designation. As published in the Hiawatha World.
