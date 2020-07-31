Holthaus, Judy M. 1952-2020

HORTON, Ks. Judy Marie Holthaus, 67, of rural Horton, Kansas, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on November 21, 1952 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Jack L. and Ila Irey Lott Sr.
Judy graduated from Horton High School in 1971. After graduation, she married Jim Holthaus on June 5, 1971, at the St. Leos Catholic Church in Horton, Kansas.
Judy was a homemaker and along with raising her children and helping with her grandchildren, she helped Jim manage Holthaus Farms. She was a member of the St. Leos Catholic Church and really enjoyed spending time with her husband, her family, grandchildren and her Sunday rides in the country.
Survivors include: her husband, Jim of the home; three daughters, Heather (Daryl) Struble of Freeport, Kansas, Darcie Holthaus of Lawrence, Kansas, and Julie (Mark) McAfee of Horton, Kansas; a son, Troy Holthaus of Horton; three grandchildren, Justin Struble, Memphis McAfee and Mya McAfee; two sisters, Connie (Donnie) Werner of Horton and Gay (Russ) Schuetz of Holton; three brothers, Jack (Janice) Lott, Dave Lott and Aaron (Shari) Lott all of Horton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will greet friends on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton.
A rosary will be recited on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the St. Leos Catholic Church with a funeral mass to follow starting at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will be at the St. Leos Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Judy Holthaus memorial fund to be designated later and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
