FAIRVIEW, Kan. Sara Homan, 64, of Fairview, entered eternal and unspeakable glory under the loving care of and surrounded by her family at her home in Fairview on Dec. 19, 2022.

Sara was born on July 29, 1958, to Charles and Rosa (Micelli) Thide in Northport, New York, and was the sixth child of 10 children. She grew up in Northport, a bay town on the north shore of Long Island, New York. Sara loved the outdoors, animals and the water, and enjoyed water skiing, fishing, riding her horse and playing football with her family. She graduated from Northport High School in the class of 1975.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.