Hopp, Ann 1934-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Ann Hopp, of Hiawatha, formerly of Highland, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hiawatha Community Hospital. She was 85.
Ann was born Jan. 10, 1934, in her great-grandparents home, north of Glen Elder, Kansas, to Goldie L. and Cecil B. Anderson. Their marriage dissolved and Goldie married Harold R. Merrill, he adopted Ann. They moved to Brighton, Colorado.
She started school in Colorado, and then the family moved to a farm north of Glen Elder, and she went to Limestone and Washington Country Schools.
They moved back to Colorado as her Dad was to go into the service, after the war was over they returned to Kansas and settled in Cawker City, where Ann finished her education.
Melvin J. Hake and Ann were married, in Cawker City, and to this union two sons were born, Terry L. and Timothy J.
They moved to Beloit, Kansas, when the Glen Elder Dam was built, as their home was in the flood plain.
Ann worked for Boettcher Supply and the Beloit Creamery.
They were divorced, and Ann married Thomas G. Hopp, they lived near White Cloud, and later near Highland, on the farm. This marriage dissolved after 38 years.
Ann enjoyed her home, her grandchildren, working in the garden and her flowers. She was a very good cook and when her boys were home the house was always full of hungry kids, later friends enjoyed the meals there also.
Their yard was her pride and joy with all the trees and grass.
She loved animals, and they always had several dogs and cats that showed up on their door steps. Bucket calves were a real source of enjoyment when one of the cows refused her baby. Ducks and Geese were often around, till someone shot them or predators took their toll. She and her green tractor, and tiller were seen around the Highland area for years tilling gardens and yards.
She worked in the Kelley Store, in White Cloud, till after moving to Highland.
Later she worked seven and a half years at the Casey stores, in Hiawatha and Highland.
She worked at the Golden Eagle Casino, in Horton, Kansas for 10 and a half years.
Ann was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, in Beloit, till it disband then, White Cloud Auxiliary Post 154, she also was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6424, in Beloit.
Preceding her in death were: her parent; and an older brother.
Left to mourn are: her sons, Terry, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Timothy (Marilyn), Trimble, Missouri; and grandchildren: Amanda (Faron) McNeal, Kansas City, Missouri, Meagan (Troy) Parks, Kansas City, Kelsey (Steven) Bail, Tioga, North Dakota, and Austin (Josie) Hake, Elmira, Missouri; and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Dan (Pat) Merrill, Covina, California; nieces: Lyn Marie, Lisa and Julie; nephews: Steven, David and Jeff; and great-nieces and nephews; an aunt, Georgia Becker, Weir, Kansas; and a host of cousins and friends.
She moved to Hiawatha, and lived in the Maple Winds apartments, where she had pots of flowers and a small garden.
Her cats, Booger and Kip, were a great source of enjoyment.
She and her friends, Deb Roland and Sharon Nimz, often went on trips together.
Ann was cremated.
A Celebration of her life is planned for 1 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020, at the Eternal Hope Worship Center, Hiawatha. Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate.
Private burial in the Glenwood Cemetery, near Glen Elder, Kansas, at a later date.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Ann Hopp Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A message, or remembrance, may be left for the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
