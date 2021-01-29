Hossfeld, Bonnie 1931-2021

FALLS CITY, Neb. Bonnie Hossfeld, 89, of Falls City, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at Bryan East Hospital.
Bonnie was born in Hiawatha on April 12, 1931, one of eight children of Harvey and Maude Taylor Hards.
She grew up in Hiawatha and attended school there.
Nov. 2, 1947, she married Raymond Hossfeld. He preceded her in death April 27, 2000.
Bonnie and Raymond lived in Hiawatha, Topeka, Kansas, and Falls City. She worked in clothing stores in Topeka and in Falls City, she worked at Katys.
She and Raymond loved dancing to big band and orchestra music. Bonnie was an excellent cook, and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
Bonnie was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Falls City.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Raelena (Jean) Decker; brothers: Bob and Peggy, Elmer and Loraine, Delmar; sisters: Lucille and Ray Winters, Barbara Richey, Bettie and Bob Irving, and Wilma and Jack Carter.
Bonnie is survived by: her son-in-law, Steve Decker; grandson, Thatcher Decker; great-grandsons, Maddox and Vaughn; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in- law, Ken Richey; sister-in -law, Mary Hards; and several special friends including: Brenda Fields, Mike and Bobbi Pickard and Shon Johannes.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.Wednesday.
Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
Funeral home facebook page for live streaming: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
