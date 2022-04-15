Housh, Judy A.

Judy A. Housh
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. Judy Ann (Silver) Housh, age 60, of Sierra Vista, passed away in the comfort of her home Monday, April 4, 2022, she was undergoing treatment for cancer.
She is a graduate of Crete High School in Crete, Nebraska.
Judy served for a short time in the U.S. Army and after her discharge, Judy met and married Randy McClendon in Loveland, Colorado. Together they had a daughter, Melissa Mae McClendon. Both Randy and Melissa preceded Judy in death.
She later married Jeff Vossler of Fort Collins, Colorado, who also preceded her in death.
Judy loved riding her Harley with friends and family throughout Wyoming and Colorado. She had a lifelong love of animals and had volunteered at the local animal shelter near her home.
Judy is survived by: her parents, Tommy and Loretta Housh; brother, Michael Housh; and sister, Pamela Housh; many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Judys name to either the Rett Syndrome Foundation, https://www.rettsyndrome.org/get-involved/donate, or the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate. As published in the Hiawatha World.
