RESERVE, Kan. Tommy M. Hough was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Miles and Maude Ann (Miner) Housh. He was their fifth of six children and the last of his generation. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Edna, Clara, Elizabeth, Bettie Lou and brother, Gerald.
He lived in Kansas City, until his freshman year of high school, then moved with his mother and brother to Reserve, Kansas to care for his aging grandfather.
Tom graduated in Reserve in 1948. After graduation, a school buddy and his older brother convinced him to enlist in the Air Force with them. During the testing and recruitment process, a sergeant asked Tom if hed like to become a radio operator and he jumped at the chance. What he didnt know was that the sergeant had drafted him into the Army, not the Air Force. He and his friends parted there. Even so, he described the experience as the first best thing that ever happened to him. He wound up serving in several domestic stations and finally was transferred to Okinawa during the Korean conflict, where he served the remainder of his time as a radio operator. He was a member of the ASA.
Upon his discharge, he returned to Kansas and found work as a depot agent for the CB&Q Railroad, which utilized his Army radio and telegraph experience. It was during that time he met his future wife, Loretta Raney, and it was love at first sight, which he described as the second best thing that ever happened. They married in 1954 and raised three children.
Toms railroad career continued for the next 40 years, working in numerous railroad stations around southeast Nebraska until he finally retired as one of the last depot agents in Nebraska; the times had changed. Retirement allowed Tom and Loretta to travel extensively, and participate fully in their childrens and grandchilds lives.
Tom is also predeceased in death by his daughter, Judy and granddaughter, Melissa.
He is survived by: his wife, Loretta; daughter, Pamela; son, Michael; and lots of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the clubhouse at Sierra Vista Mobile Home Village, 733 S. Nature Way, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, the American Cancer Society or the International Rett Syndrome Foundation. As published in the Hiawatha World.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.