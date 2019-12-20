Howard, Virginia R. 1926-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Virginia Rose (Rockey) Howard, a long-time resident of rural Hiawatha, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
She was born Aug. 3, 1926, to Oliver and Effie (Bollinger) Rockey, in Robinson, Kansas.
Rose met her husband, Eugene Howard, at the movies, and the couple married Oct. 13, 1945, in El Paso, Texas.
Rose and Gene lived in Alaska while he was in the Army, and moved back to the family farm in rural Hiawatha, where they raised three sons: Gary, Charles and Don, and helped raise their eight grandchildren on the same family farm.
Rose worked for several years hanging wallpaper, and she retired from Flair Fold.
Rose loved growing plants. Her home was filled with all kinds of plants, and it was nothing out of the unusual to see her attempt to grow a seedling in her kitchen window.
She also enjoyed traveling; she and Gene rode their Harley to Alaska and traveled to Scotland. She loved riding motorcycles and was a member of Motor Maids; hosting several Motor Maids events in her home.
Rose was a member of the Travelling TeePees. She spent many winters in their fifth-wheel camper, in Brownsville, Texas. She, also, enjoyed crafting.
Above all, Rose loved her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy.
She enjoyed hosting her entire family and their friends every year for opening weekend of pheasant season.
Rose was preceded in death by: her husband, Gene; two sons, Charles and Don; daughters-in-law, Betty and Terry Howard; both parents; her mother and father-in-law, Velma and Hollis Howard; an infant great-granddaughter, Allie Rose Boothe; and all eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by: her son, Gary (Kathy) Howard, of Hiawatha; grandchildren: Tammy Howard, Charla (Nick) Adcock, Scott (Shelby) Howard, Hollis (Amy) Howard, Pat Howard, Keri (Andy) Bestwick, Robert (Crystal) Howard and Stephanie (Joe) Boothe; 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a lifetimes worth of friends.
A celebration of Roses life is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Hiawatha, with Rev. Andrew Finch officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Monday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to service at church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Church Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or note of remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
