FALLS CITY, Neb. Marcene Elaine Huettner of Falls City, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, at the Falls City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 95. She was born July 10, 1925, in Falls City to Tracy LaForge and Minnie Margaret (Metzger) LaForge.
Marcene graduated from Falls City High School in 1943 and then was a telephone operator in Falls City. She married Richard William Huettner on May 5, 1946, at Falls City. They moved to Apple Valley, California, in 1957 and lived there until moving back to Falls City in 1973. In 1975 she went to work for Fall City Headstart. She had a love for children her entire life and loved to play bingo gamble and go dancing.
Marcenes husband, Richard Huettner, passed away on March 2, 1998. She retired from Headstart in 2000 to spend time with her special friend, Richard Hillyard.
Marcene is survived by her children, Richard and his wife Jill of LaQuinta, California, Suanne Chesnut and her husband Lyle of Hiawatha; grandchildren, Darci Wojcicki, Kirk (Jessica) Huettner, Carrie (David) Streeter, Carla (Matt) Wenger; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Huettner, brother, Tracy Bud LaForge and a special friend, Richard Hillyard.
The body of Mrs. Huettner has been cremated and a graveside service will be held in the spring at Steele Cemetery.
Friends may sign a book at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home during regular business hours. As published in the Hiawatha World.
