Ronald E. Hutchinson
Ronald E. Hutchinson, Sr. 67, passed away on July 18, 2019 at St. John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Services for Ronald Hutchinson will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 411 Kiowa St., Leavenworth, Kansas 66048.
Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Burial, Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home (816) 599-2939; Fax (816) 321-1891 As published in the Hiawatha World.
