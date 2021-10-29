Hutchison, Thomas S. 1941-2021

Thomas Sloan Hutchison of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Oct. 22, 2021.
Tom was born on July 2, 1941 at the family farm near Everest, Kansas. He spent his early years in Everest and graduated Everest High School in 1959 where he loved to play basketball.
Toms favorite summertime activity while growing up in Everest was 4th of July and his July 2nd birthday presents, firecrackers!
During his high school years he worked summers with his father, Ted, and his grandfather, Jasper, at the Hutchison Implement Co. in Everest. Tom received a bachelors degree in business from St. Benedicts College in Atchison and a masters in economics from University of Kansas.
As Captain of artillery in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam war Tom proudly served his country for two tours of duty and received the Bronze Star Medal.
During his later years, Tom enjoyed golf, fishing, and boating as well as spending time with friends, family and his beloved Shih Tzu, Rusty.
Tom had a deep abiding faith in Jesus Christ and was an active member of St. Bernard Clairvaux Catholic Church.
He was predeceased by his father, Ted Hutchison, and his mother, Betty Sloan Hutchison.
He is survived by: his wife, Shirley Hutchison of Bella Vista; two daughters, Marcia Pleas of Bella Vista and Marly Anderson of Aurora, Colorado; a son, Jon Runge, of Aurora; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters Sharon Green of Indian Head Park Illinois and Peggy Volenec of Brentwood, California.
Tom may be gone from this world but he will always be with us in spirit and will be lovingly remembered by those of us who were fortunate enough to know him and to call him family or friend.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to St Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista Arkansas, a memorial donation at JDRF.org or the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, in Toms name.
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.