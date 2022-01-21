Hyde, Gordon E. 1933-2022

PENROSE, Colo. Gordon Earl Hyde of Penrose, Colorado, took a last breath that stopped his pain, and he returned home to God after a wonderful life, on Jan. 8, 2022. He was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Aberdeen, Washington, to William B. and Louise M. (Radam) Hyde.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Marjorie L. (Twombly) Hyde.
He is survived by his children William R. Hyde of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Cynthia M. Dambach, her husband, Bryan Dambach, Colorado Springs, Colleen L. Hyde, Grand Canyon, Arizona, Gordon M. Hyde, South Bend, Indiana; his granddaughter, Rachael, her husband Sheldon Vanderpool; and great-grandchildren, Thomas Robert and Naomi Mae. Additionally, he is survived by good friends who made significant impacts on his life, Rebecca Curry (late husband Dale Curry), and children Joshua and Katrina (Curry) Elliott of Quapaw, Oklahoma, Leona and Doug Bennett of Canon City, Colorado, and Robin and Terry Hamilton of Fargo, North Dakota.
He was a proud member of The Veterans of Underage Military Service to America (VUMS) and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener, and during his military career a member of The National Rifle Association. He won many state and military sponsored rifle and pistol championships as an individual and team member.
After his October 1973 disability retirement from his military career with the Washington State National Guard, the US Army and US Air Force, he attended El Paso Community College and graduated from the University of Colorado in 1974 after attending classes at the Cragmoor Campus in Colorado Springs. He then graduated with his Master of Arts in Psychology degree with an emphasis on Guidance and Counseling from the University of Northern Colorado in 1976. He was employed by Pikes Peak Community College (PPCC) for a short time as a Counselor, and was employed from 1976 to 1980 by the Veterans Administration as a Contract Educational Counseling Psychologist, and as a Counselor by the University of Colorado (UCCS) in Colorado Springs. During this time, he also worked with the chronically unemployed at Loretto Heights College where he taught seminars and classes in Adult and Career Development in many Colorado cities. In 1980, he returned to PPCC as a Counselor and Academic Advisor. During his employment at PPCC he also acted as the Testing Officer, and for several years as the Veterans Service Officer.
After his final retirement from Pikes Peak Community College in 1992, he spent several hours each morning in his woodworking shop called "Making Smiles for Children", where he built cribs, cradles, highchairs, a countless number of rocking animals and other items and toys for children. When he was contacted by the Fremont County Boys and Girls Club he found where he was supposed to be. Working with his hands gave him a new purpose in life and food for his soul He donated all of his work to Veterans organizations, Smile Train, Law Enforcement agencies, the Fremont County Boys & Girls Club, and other charitable organizations.
Funeral services will be held at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, Kansas, 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, with Jim Estes officiating, assisted by Lil Twombly. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery
Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, he has requested that you make a donation to Fanning Community of Christ Church, in Fanning, Kansas, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
