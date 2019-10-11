Ingels, Rodney L. 1942-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Rodney Lem Ingels, 76, of Hiawatha, has joined our Heavenly Father, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Horton, Kansas, to Merle and Mary (Field) Ingels.
He married Karen Gill, on Oct. 13, 1962, and she survives.
Also, surviving is: his son, Darrel (Christi) Ingels, of Mayetta; daughter, Jackie (Mark) Petersen, of Everest; grandchildren: Dyllan Petersen, Ramzey Ingels, Kiona Ingels, Keena Ingels and Amos Ingels; and great-granddaughter, Nova Ingels.
Rodney graduated from Horton High School, in 1960.
He and his wife, Karen, raised their family in the Horton and Hiawatha communities, and resided at their home, in Hiawatha, since 2004.
In earlier years, Rodney enjoyed his time as a member, and officer of the Hiawatha Elks Lodge and mens bowling league.
He worked at the Justice Shutter Factory (Hiawatha), Pats Thriftway (Horton), Lindys Thriftway (Hiawatha), and the Sac & Fox Casino.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Dishon Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton.
The burial will be held at the Horton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Brown County Developmental Services, or NEK Hospice.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.