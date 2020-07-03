Nancy Carol Howard Ingle of Bloomington, Illinois, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, went home to her Heavenly Father, February 27, 2020.
She was born in Willis, Kansas, July 6, 1936.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Orville Howard and Winifred Jonach Duvall; her husbands, Harlan Babbitt and Larry Ingle; daughter, Susan; sisters, Grace and Rosemary; and brothers, Orville, David Duvall; grandsons, David and Daniel.
She is survived by: children, Mike, Patrick, Maryann, Pamela; sister, Terry Duvall Handke; aunt, Paulette Jonach; cousins, Linda Kirkland, Sherry Feighner; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Her cremains will be buried at the Sabetha Cemetery, July 6. As published in the Hiawatha World.
