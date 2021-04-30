Ingram, Paul D. 1973-2021

Paul D. Ingram, 47, of Hiawatha, died at his home, April 22, 2021
Paul was born Dec. 20, 1973, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, one of three children of Larry and Kay Williams Ingram. He spent nearly all of his life in Hiawatha, where he attended Hiawatha schools with the class of 1992.
Paul worked as a cook most of his life for several Hiawatha restaurants. He most recently worked for Fairview Mills, Hiawatha. Paul had a love of music especially concerts. To say that he was an avid fan, of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, was an understatement!!
Survivors include his mother, Kay (Ingram) Schmille (Claude) of Hiawatha; son, Nathan of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Brook Pace of St. Joseph, Missouri; and a brother, Philip Ingram (Holly) of Wichita, Kansas.
The family will greet friends at a come and go gathering, at the Calvary Temple Fellowship Hall, 800 South First in Hiawatha from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Inurnment will be private at a later date.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING OPTIONAL
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Epilepsy Foundation, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
