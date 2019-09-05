HORTON, Kan. Milton "Dale" Jacobs, 87 of Horton, passed away on Sat. Aug. 31, 2019 at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
He was born on March 11, 1932 in Mayetta, Kansas, the son of Clarence and Nora Marshall Jacobs.
A celebration of Dales Life will be held at the Muscotah Community Building at 1 p.m. on Sat. Sept. 7, 2019.
Inurnment will be at the Muscotah Cemetery.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.