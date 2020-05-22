Jacobsen, Allen J. 1939-2020

Allen Jens Jacobsen was born on the farm near Elba, Nebraska to Andrew and Magdalena (Rasmussen) Jacobsen on Aug. 4, 1939.
He was the fifth and last child born to them. He grew up where he was born helping his Dad farm. He attended the Elba School graduating in 1957. While growing up he attended the Evangelical Untied Brethren Church in Elba and sang for events such as funerals.
Allen passed away with family by his side May 15, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
After graduation he completed over three years of college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in agronomy and agricultural engineering. While there he was a member of alpha gamma sigma fraternity and sang in a college quartet. He did not finish his last year of college and came home to farm instead. He joined the Army National Guard and served six months active duty achieving the rank of spec 5.
While stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas, he met his first wife, Ann Elliott. They were married on March 23, 1963 in Temple, Texas. They made their home in Elba, Nebraska. To this union were born three children, Melissa Ann, Amy Gay and Aaron Jens. He quit farming and went into the banking business in Elba for thirteen years, selling the bank in 1975 and returning to farming again in Loup City, Nebraska. He completed his working life as a construction supervisor.
After divorcing his first wife, he met the love of his life, Janet Jordan. They were married on Nov. 20, 1987. He gained two more children in that marriage; a son, Randy (Chris) Jordan(deceased) and a daughter, Patricia (Bill) Bearce.
Allen and Janet enjoyed 32 years together living in Hiawatha, Kansas. He continued to work construction until retirement in 2005. His wife Janet and he enjoyed playing cards, listening to his records and dancing. Allen loved gardening and was quite proud of his flowers and perfectly manicured lawn.
Allen is survived by: his wife, Janet and beloved dog Daisy; his daughters, Melissa Jacobsen and Amy (David Ulferts) Jacobsen; granddaughters, Eben Kohtz and Anna Ulferts, son Aaron (Deb) Jacobsen; grandson, Anson and granddaughter Avery.
He is also survived by: daughter Patricia (Bill) Bearce, granddaughters Carma (Jimmy) Ricklefs, Lindsey Shannon, grandson Brady Bearce and ten more grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Harriett Nielsen of Dannebrog, Nebraska, also survives.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Lester Jacobsen, Alice Mayne and Gladys Stinson.
A private funeral with the family is being held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society can be sent to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
Due to the critical situation our country is in please remember the family during this difficult time. Consider sending a card or a note on our web site www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
