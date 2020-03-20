POWHATTAN, Kan. Gladys Almetta (Sylvester) Jahnke, 95, of rural Powhattan, died Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at the North Pines, where she had been a resident for four years.
Gladys was born near Riley, Kansas, Sept. 26, 1924, the oldest of four children born to Edward and Lillian (Naureth) Sylvester.
She grew up in Riley County and attended schools there, where she later graduated from Riley County High School.
Gladys was united in marriage to Harold Jahnke, Oct. 22, 1944, at her parents home.
They farmed all of their married life, first near Riley, until the expansion of the Fort upon which time they moved to a farm north of Powhattan, where they continued to farm and raise livestock.
Gladys was a true farm wife, she did whatever task or chore that needed to be done at the time. She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, chickens and gathering eggs. She was well known for selling eggs in the community, which she did for several years.
She loved her family, and enjoyed having the children and grandchildren around her.
Harold died April 23, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; two siblings; and great-grandson in infancy, William Pollock.
Mrs. Jahnke was a longtime member of the Powhattan United Methodist Church.
Survivors include: three daughters: Sharilyn Pollock (Bill), of Powhattan, Shauna Nye (Don), of Powhattan, and Shelia Heiniger (Cory), of Fairview; a brother, Elgene Sylvester (Nola), of Wamego; 10 grandchildren: Jonathan, Luke, Noah, Jerod, Sarah, Tony, Erica, Mandy, Connie and Heidi; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Gladys life is planned for 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Powhattan United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kevin Rea officiating.
Interment will follow at the Powhattan Cemetery.
The family will receive friends starting at 12:30 p.m. until service time, at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Gladys Jahnke Memorial Fund to be designated later, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care their parents received while making The Pines their home.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
