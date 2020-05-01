Jamvold, Daryll D. 1946-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. Daryll Deane Jamvold, 74, of Hiawatha, passed away April 23, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1946, in Horton, Kansas, to Alfred and Elmira (Knudson) Jamvold.
Friends may call on Monday and Tuesday, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary.
A private graveside service will be on Wednesday, at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, north of Everest, Kansas.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
