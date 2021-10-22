Jimeson, Elizabeth V. 1926-2021

Elizabeth Virginia (Betty) Mueller Jimeson was born on April 30, 1926, at White Cloud, Kansas. She was the second child, and only daughter, born to Carl J. Mueller and Ethel A. Bruning Mueller.
She grew up in the Robinson and Denton, Kansas areas attending Union School. She attended Denton High School through her junior year, and attended her senior year and graduated from Hiawatha High School, in 1944.
On Jan. 28, 1945, she married Glen S. Jimeson at her parents home northeast of Hiawatha. Following Glens discharge from the Army in 1946, they establish their home 5 1/2 miles north of Hiawatha, on Highway 73. Betty died Oct. 13, 2021, at the Meadowlark Campus.
Betty was a helpmate to Glen on the farm. They raised cattle, hogs and row crops. Betty also raised a garden, and was an excellent homemaker and cook. She was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ and the Womens Guild.
In 2002, Betty and Glen moved into Hiawatha. In Sept. of 2014, they moved to Meadowlark Hills Retirement Center in Manhattan, Kansas, to be closer to family. When her health started failing, she moved to Wroten House on the Meadowlark campus.
Bettys greatest joy was working alongside of Jim and her family time with all her relatives. She also loved to dance. Betty always had a full cookie jar and desserts in the freezer.
Betty was preceded in death by: her husband, in July 2015; by her parents; and brothers, Robert (Bob) and William (Bill) Mueller.
Betty is survived by: Connie (Bill) Rockey of Wamego, Kansas, Sam Jimeson of Houston, Texas and Merrie Sue MS Jimeson of Austin, Texas; Her grandchildren, Shane Rockey, Shannon (Michael) Leitch; great-grandchildren, Darby Elizabeth, MaryKate and Quinn Leitch, all of Wamego; her brother, Bradford (Buck), Sally Mueller of Shenandoah, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Dick (Naomi) Jimeson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Art (Linda) Jimeson of Hiawatha.
Services are planned for 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha. Pastor Shane Spangle will officiate.
Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
In loving memory of their grandma, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are serving as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bethany Church of Christ, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St. Hiawatha KS 66434.
MASKS ARE RESPECTFULLY REQUESTED.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.