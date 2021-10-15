Elizabeth Jimeson
Elizabeth "Betty" Jimeson, passed away October 13, 2021, at the Meadowlark in Manhattan, Kansas. She was 95.
Funeral Services are planned for 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha. Pastor Shane Spangler will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after 12 Noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, and after 9 a.m. Monday.
The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to services.
MASKS ARE RESPECTFULLY REQUESTED
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Bethany Church which may be left in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.