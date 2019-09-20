Johansen, Kelly D. 1958-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Kelly Donald Johansen, of rural Hiawatha, 61, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sept. 16, 2019, in Linsborg, Kansas.
He was born in Hiawatha, Aug. 23, 1958, one of five children born to Robert and Darlene Greene Johansen, and has lived in the northeast Kansas area nearly all of his life.
He grew up on a farm between Hiawatha and Robinson, attended Robinson Schools, later graduating from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1976.
While living in Wathena, he drove a truck over the road for Keim Transportation, based out of Sabetha for several years.
Kelly moved to Hiawatha where he worked for the City of Hiawatha Water Department and received numerous achievement awards through the years.
For the past 20 years, he drove a truck for Johansen Truck Line, which he was currently employed at the time of his death.
When growing up, Kelly belonged to 4-H and when his family was young, he was a 4-H leader.
He enjoyed being a wrestling coach for his sons when they were in the wrestling program. Kelly also enjoyed teaching bow hunting education classes for young adults.
Kelly loved the outdoors and to say he was an avid sportsman was VERY much understated, fishing, deer and bird hunting, coon hunting, you name it, he did it.
He attended the Christian Center of Hiawatha through the years.
He married Candy Lowe in 1986. She survives.
Also surviving are: his parents, Bob and Darlene Johansen, of Hiawatha; sons: Kaleb, daughter: Kaisley, of Troy, Kelly (Kristin), children: Jaxton and Adelade, of Atchison, Jacob (Danica), daughter: Gracelynn, of Council Grove, and Bryan Ptomey Sr., son: Bryan Jr., of Severance; daughters: Heidi Lawrence (David), children: Brok, Kinsey and Brody, of Savannah, Missouri, Angie (Nathan) Idol, children: Hunter, Houston, HLeigha and Hadisyn, of Highland, and Michelle (Jason) Keller, children: Phoenix and Mikkia, of Wathena; brothers: Bob (Nance), of Shawnee, Kansas, and Marlin (Nancy), of Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Ruth Prieb (Steve), of Topeka.
Kelly was preceded in death by: a son, Logan; and a brother, Terry.
A Celebration of Kellys life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, with Tony French and Rich Lehmkuhl officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Monday, where the family will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kelly Johansen Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
