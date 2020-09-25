Johansen, Margaret D. 1931-2020

ROBINSON, Kan. Margaret Darlene (Greene) Johansen, 89, of rural Robinson, Kansas, passed into the presence of Christ on Sept. 22, 2020, having been surrounded by family in recent days at Vintage Park at Hiawatha. She was born June 7, 1931.
Darlene is survived by: two sons, Forest Robert Johansen, Jr. (Nance) and Marlin Paul Johansen (Nancy); one daughter, Ruth Anne Prieb (Steve); 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by: her parents; her husband Bob; two sons, Terrance Mark Johansen and Kelly Donald Johansen; one grandson, Logan Johansen; and her brother David Greene.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, after 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday where the family will be present later in the day.
The service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Christian Center, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Darlene Johnson Memorial Fund sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Refer to live services at the funeral home Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
