Johansen, Roy D. 1944-2021

HAMLIN, Kan. Roy D. Johansen, 77, of Hamlin, died April 25, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Roy was born March 16, 1944, in Bingham, Nebraska, one of 11 children of James and Edna Brammer Johansen and had lived nearly all of his life in Brown County where he attended schools. He joined the 2nd BN 130th FA, Kansas Army National Guard for which he served for over 18 years before retiring. Roy worked as a backhoe operator with the Gas Service Company for many years before retiring.
He married Marilyn Glenn Jan. 1, 1965. They made their home at Hiawatha for several years before she died March 16, 1995. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Janette Jill; and a son, Michael and his wife Laura.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Johansen (Kim) of Topeka; two grandchildren; stepson, Matt Adam (Bonnie) with three step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Jim Johansen, Hazel Hester of Burlington Junction, Missouri, Pat Davidson of Wymore, Nebraska, Barbara Boyles, Betty Hayes, John Johansen, Sandra McClenny, Susan Mowry, Tom Johansen, all of Hiawatha, David Johansen of Nevada, Missouri, Eric Dreher of Kansas City, Missouri.
The family would like to thank the many who stopped to visit. Roy loved life, his many friends, especially those at the Sabetha Hospital and Brown County Law Enforcement. Once you became a friend of Roys, you were a friend for life! Roy was a pay forward friend and was often seen assisting others who needed him. He had a strong faith in God. He also was involved with scouting, and had been a scout leader.
Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, anything that had to do with being outdoors. He got great pleasure being able to pass on for example, his hunting skills, and watch it pay off.Roy got more excited than the hunter!!
A celebration of Roys life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha with Tony French officiating. Military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
MASKS ARE HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Roy Johansen Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special note of remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, which is also the site for livestreaming services. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.