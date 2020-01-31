Johansen Sr., Forrest R. Bob 1929-2020

ROBINSON, Kan. Forrest Robert Bob Johansen Sr., 90, of rural Robinson, passed away surrounded by his family on Jan. 24, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital, Hiawatha, Kansas.
He was born Dec. 30, 1929, to Forrest Aaron and Ruth Rosella (Metzger) Johansen, at Falls City, Nebraska. He grew up just across the state line from there in rural Reserve, Kansas.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Darlene Greene, on Oct. 16, 1948.
This marriage was blessed with five children: Bobby, Terry, Marlin, Kelly and Ruth Anne.
These kids spent many a Thursday night joining their dad at his favorite place, the Hiawatha Sale Barn.
Bob worked hard as a farmer and doing custom agricultural work, custom hay baling and spreading agricultural lime.
He lived with such integrity, that one day when he realized there had been ice on the scale when weighing a load of lime, he sent a refund to his customer to not overcharge him. He was a man of discipline, integrity, humility and service.
He graduated from Reserve High School in 1947, and went on to attend Highland Junior College.
From his youth, he loved sports. In high school he excelled in basketball, track and softball, continuing to play basketball in college. One year, as the only member of his high schools track and field team, he competed in so many events at a county track meet that his school took second place in team points! That love of sports continued throughout his life. He followed his kids basketball, football, baseball and track faithfully and was proud of their accomplishments. He continued to cheer on his granddaughters and grandsons, attending as many of their athletic events as possible.
If you knew Bob, you realized that he had a special place in his heart for kids wrestling, especially when he could cheer on his grandsons! And he continued to support Hiawatha athletics throughout his entire life.
Bob had recognized as a young boy that he was a sinner in need of a Savior, and trusted Christ at that time. Faith and spiritual life continued to be important throughout his life. He was active in several churches at different seasons of his life, the Christian Church at Reserve, and the Wesleyan Methodist Church at Willis; Bob and Darlene moved their involvement to the Church of God Holiness Church, in Hiawatha, when his brother, Ken, became the pastor. Later they were active in the Nazarene Church of Falls City and the Christian Center, in Hiawatha.
He served in a variety of ways, including as an elder, providing wisdom and leadership to these churches.
Throughout his life, he set an example to his family, with his well-used Bible and devotional materials next to his favorite chair.
Bob is predeceased by: his parents, Forrest and Ruth Johansen; three brothers: Kenneth Johansen, Keith Johansen and Edward Johansen; two sisters, Nellie Liberty and Betty Pape; two sons, Terry Johansen and Kelly Johansen; one grandson, Logan Johansen.
Survivors include: his wife, Darlene, Hiawatha; two sons, Robert Bobby (Nance) Johansen Jr., Shawnee, Kansas, and Marlin (Nancy) Johansen, Kansas City, Missouri; one daughter, Ruth Anne (Steve) Prieb, Topeka, Kansas; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
May his legacy be carried on by those of us who follow.
The family will receive visitors on from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at The Christian Center, 517 First St., Hiawatha.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at The Christian Center, with burial following.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to: Robert Johansen Memorial Fund, in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.