Jones, Ardis A. 1928-2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. Ardis Arlene Miller Jones, 92, of Lawrence, passed away Thursday morning at her home, Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living, surrounded by the love of her family, friends and caring staff.
Ardis was born Dec. 23, 1928, on the family farm near Downs, Kansas.
She was born to Callie Hulett Miller and Rudolph Carl Miller. She made their family complete, as their third daughter.
She attended Oakdale Country School in Osborne County, Downs High School in Downs, and Barnes Business School in Denver, Colorado.
Upon returning from Denver, she worked with her sister, Shirley at Hardman Lumber in Osborne. It is during this time she met her future husband, Walter Jones. They were united in marriage in a double wedding ceremony with her sister on Sept. 4, 1949. Seven children were born to this union: Danny, Janelle, Rod, Janis, Bryan, Julie and John.
They farmed together near Glen Elder, Kansas before moving to Effingham, Kansas and then Hiawatha.
Ardis devoted her life to raising her family, never missing her childrens events and the opportunity to cheer them on. Her children marvel at how she managed to care for them all the while working full time.
She often commented how much she enjoyed her many jobs and the friendships she made along the way. In addition to working as a bookkeeper/secretary, she sold Avon and earned many top sales awards. This was a source of great pride for her.
Upon her retirement from the Brown County Extension Office, she moved to Lawrence to be closer to her children. It is here she had time to pursue her love of gardening, time with family, her dogs and playing the piano.
Ardis created a community of friends at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence by living her life with great faith, greeting her challenges with a smile, and having an open heart and a spirit of generosity.
Survivors include: her children: Danny (Carolyn) Jones, Janis (Russel) Langford, Bryan (Sherry) Jones, Julie (Fred) Ohse, John (Rachelle) Jones; son-in-law, Rick Moore; daughter-in-law, Michelle Jones.
She also leaves 16 grandchildren: Maranda (Nick) Manning, Barrett Jones, Shawn (Kristin) Moore, Chris (Christy) Moore, Ryan (Sheena) Moore, Callie (John) Nagle, Sam Jones, Lindsey (Chad) Brown, Leslie (Ben) Perez, Jennifer (Alex) Shumate, Joshua (Chelsey) Jones, Allison (Sam) Olker, Wyatt Ohse, Henry Ohse, Bella Jones, Cecilia Jones; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; on the way and her sister, Shirley McPeak.
Ardis was preceded in death by: Walter Jones; her sister, Betty June Burns; her children, Janelle Moore and Rod Jones; and granddaughter, Lara Langford.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Warren-McElwain Mortuary.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, at First United Methodist Church.
Family suggests memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church of Lawrence, Ascend Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
To post a condolence or a favorite memory go to warrenmcelwain.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
