HOLTON, Kan. Barbara Ann Jones, 71, Holton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Medicalodge, Holton, Kansas.
Barbara was born Nov. 11, 1947, Centralia, Kansas, the daughter of Cyril and Emma H. (Deters) Holthaus.
Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton, Kansas, where the family will greet friends Wednesday 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Burial: Wetmore Cemetery.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
