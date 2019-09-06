Jones, Eddie R. 1951-2019

HAMLIN, Kan. Eddie R. Jones, of rural Hamlin, died early Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home, in Sabetha, Kansas, where he had been a resident for several months. He was 68.
Eddie was born in Sabetha, Feb. 16, 1951, the youngest of two sons born to the late Harold and Glee Cyphers Jones.
He had lived nearly all of his life in the same farm home. He grew up on the farm where he worked with his Dad, and brother and with the livestock. He worked with his brother on the farm while also raising hogs together for several years.
Eddie attended Hamlin Grade School, Fairview school for a year, and graduated Powhattan High School with the class of 1969.
Eddie also graduated from Highland Community Junior College in 1971, with an associates degree prior to attending Kansas State University for a year.
He later worked for AHRS in construction, and drove a truck for Frito-Lay for 10 years before retiring.
Eddie was a volunteer fireman for the Morrill Fire Department for a few years.
Survivors include: a brother, Ron and wife Nancy, of rural Hamlin; and several cousins.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Monday.
The family will meet with friends starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, Kansas, to go in procession for graveside services at 11 a.m., at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Eddie Jones Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
