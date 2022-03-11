Jones, Emma M. 1927-2022

Emma Marie Greene Jones, 95, of Hiawatha, went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 7, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1927, in Balkin, Kentucky.
Marie was member of Happy Jack Country Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She loved teaching in public schools for over 40 years in the states of Kentucky, Indiana, New York and Missouri.
Marie received her Masters Degree in education from Indiana University. She taught Sunday School for many years and was involved in mission work.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Lue Thomas and Mary (Hoskins) Greene; six brothers: James Louis Greene, Millard Greene, John Greene, Lee Greene, Reid Greene, William Greene; two sisters, Ethel Moore and Dorothy VanSant; and one step-great-grandson, Shaun Cluff.
She is survived by: her husband of 75 years, Rev. James Eldon Jones; three daughters: Sandra (Sandy) Jones of Chapman, Kansas, Brenda Elsbury and her husband, David of Hiawatha and Janice Porter and her husband, Mark of Muldrow, Oklahoma; six grandchildren:Jessica Henks and her husband, Brian, Kathleen Loetscher and her husband, Luke, Jennifer Kneisel and her husband, Jarred, Jeffrey Elsbury and his wife, Amanda, Daniel Porter and his wife, Cassie, Kinderly Cluff and her husband, Kris; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at First Baptist Church, Hiawatha.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Hiawatha.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to The Gideons International, USA in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
