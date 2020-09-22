Jones, Mary S. 1948-2020

Mary S. Jones, 71, of Hiawatha, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday evening, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home in Everest.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday where the family will be present in the afternoon. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUESTED
A Celebration of Marys life is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home with Don Goatley officiating. Burial will follow at the Miller Cemetery, Everest.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mary Jones Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Mary was born at Marion, Kansas, Oct. 15, 1948, one of three children born to William and Pauline Spachek Schmipf.
Mary grew up at Marion where she attended school, graduating with the class of 1966. She went to Kansas State University where she studied and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Her parents instilled in their children a good work ethic at a young age. That being said, Mary has worked since she was 16 years old, working part-time while attending school. She spent 35 years in Agra Business, 24 years of which with White Cloud Grain Co, retiring in 2014.
Mary was a born again Christian keeping her faith foremost, along with her family, and still found time to be a 4-H Leader, Sunday school teacher, Gideons International Auxiliary, and part of the Classy Ladies, they ate out together twice a month. She also made quilts for Quilts of Valor, an organization to honor the veterans. Her sister and Mary worked as a team: Mary would sew them and her sister would do the quilting. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting crocheting and reading.
A few of her noteworthy memories include watching her daughter grow to become a wonderful and caring adult. Mary also felt blessed to being close to her grandchildren. Important as well was meeting Roy, her husband, a kind, loving and good man and enjoyed the happy time they shared together.
She married Roy Jones, January 5, 2001 at the Calvary Temple in Hiawatha. They made Hiawatha their home where they each welcomed others children as their own. He died Jan. 9, 2016.
Survivors include: her daughter, Pamela Scott (Corey) of Everest; step-children, Barbara Rettele, (Dennis) of Wetmore, Jannifer Mix (Mike) of Leavenworth, Steve Jones (Andrea) of Hiawatha; two grandchildren, Haley and Patrick Scott; with nine step-grandchildren; 15 step- great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Cheryl Witt (John) of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky; niece, Cindy Ham (Tim), their children Alex and Emily; nephew Willy Witt (Michelle), and their son Ray.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy, and brother, Bill Schimpf.
A message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Services will be broadcast live at the Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland Kansas. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.