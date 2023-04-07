Patricia (Pat) Albee Jones, 93, of Hiawatha, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born Oct. 16, 1929, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Neil and Bess (Austin) Albee. She graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1947, and furthered her education attending Kansas State University.
Pat married Edwin (Eddie) Jones on Feb. 1, 1948, in Hiawatha, Pat and Eddie met and started dating in high school. They were married 75 years. Their life together was filled with love and laughter. They loved spending time with each other and sharing their love with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Edwin of Hiawatha; sons, Phil Jones of Colorado, Chris (Karla) Jones of Emporia, Kansas and Neil Jones of Hiawatha; grandchildren, Cuyler Jones, Bessie Smith, Rebecca (Dan) Lu, Johanna Carttar, Tennery Carttar, Matthew (Allison) Stegall and Joshua (Jessica) Jones; 15 great-grandchildren and sister, Debbie (Terry) Corbin of Ohio.
She was preceded in death by parents and daughter, Sarah (Jones) Carttar.
Pat was employed in numerous jobs throughout her lifetime including: Kansas Power and LightCompany, Hiawatha Daily World, Farm Bureau, Lire Inc. and Bonnies Jewelry Store. Pat always kept herself busy. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, knitting and gardening in her free time.
Pat was a fourth generation Hiawatha resident. She and Eddie traveled extensively and loved those adventures, but she could never see herself living anywhere else. Pat made it a priority to do her part in preserving Hiawatha history. She was a driving force in the efforts to save the city street lights and also the Hiawatha Auditorium, which is now the location of the Brown County Historical Society. In earlier years, Pat was an active member of the member of the Presbyterian Church and the First United Methodist Church, of Hiawatha. Besides her dedication and love for her husband, children and grandchildren, Pat was an animal lover to her core. In her adult life, there was never a moment that her home lacked the company of numerous pets.
As per Pats wishes, a cremation is planned, and no service has been scheduled.
A gathering of family and close friends will occur at a later date.
Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, KS 66610 is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
