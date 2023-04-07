Patricia (Pat) Albee Jones, 93, of Hiawatha, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born Oct. 16, 1929, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Neil and Bess (Austin) Albee. She graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1947, and furthered her education attending Kansas State University.

Pat married Edwin (Eddie) Jones on Feb. 1, 1948, in Hiawatha, Pat and Eddie met and started dating in high school. They were married 75 years. Their life together was filled with love and laughter. They loved spending time with each other and sharing their love with family and friends.

