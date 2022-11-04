SIOUX FALLS, S. D. Pauline Polly Elizabeth Jones, age 100, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A memorial service celebrating her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Second Presbyterian Church, 318 East 55th Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Polly had been a member of Second Presbyterian Church for over 50 years where She was an ordained elder and deacon. She loved singing and was a member of the Motet Choir and a soprano soloist.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that contributions be may to the Second Presbyterian Church Choir. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sister-in-law, Margaret Jones, Sioux Falls; nieces and nephews, Jon (Hye) Jones, Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Patricia (Rick) Mayo, Coralville, Iowa, Cynthia Beck, Corona, California, Barbara Cook, Spirit Lake, Iowa, Michal Stephens, Sioux Falls, Charles (Val) Jones, Sioux Falls, Benjamin (Suzy) Jones, Sioux Falls, and Stacey (Jay Ruud) Jones, Conway, Arkansas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ida Jones; three brothers, Glen, Charles and Forrest Jones; sister-in-law, Donna Jones; and one niece, Susan Jones. As published in the Hiawatha World.
