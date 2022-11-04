SIOUX FALLS, S. D. Pauline Polly Elizabeth Jones, age 100, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A memorial service celebrating her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Second Presbyterian Church, 318 East 55th Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Polly had been a member of Second Presbyterian Church for over 50 years where She was an ordained elder and deacon. She loved singing and was a member of the Motet Choir and a soprano soloist.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that contributions be may to the Second Presbyterian Church Choir. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.

