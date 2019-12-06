Kale, Emma L. 1929-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Emma L. Kale, 89, of Hiawatha, passed away Sunday Dec. 1, 2019, at the North Pines.
Emma Lucille Jenkins was born Dec. 7, 1929, in rural Delia, Kansas, to Gomer and Mary Catherine Ruth Jenkins Kale.
Emma and her twin sister, Edith, had many fun memories of those years spent playing with their many cousins. Those days spent hunting giants on Soldier Creek formed lifelong relationships with the cousins.
Emma graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1947, and went on to earn her degrees in home economics and education from Kansas State University, in 1951.
She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Alvin (Jerry) Kale, in Jan. 1951, and began her teaching career.
His career in the Air Force took them all over the United States, including nine years in Washington D.C., and three years near London.
While living in England, Emma took the opportunity to connect with and forge lifelong bonds with the familys Welsh relatives.
Retirement brought Emma and Jerry back home to Hiawatha, in 1978.
Emma was involved in many local organizations and clubs, including: Gray Ladies, First United Methodist Church, Sorosis Club, Eastern Star, the neighborhood womens club and the Brown County Historical Society.
For years, Emma, Edie, and their mother, Ruth, ran an antique store, in Hiawatha, and were often found at auctions on Saturdays and seldom missed the White Cloud flea market weekends.
Despite a very soft-spoken and gentle nature, Emma was a very adventurous lady. She couldnt swim, but loved to water ski. She learned to snow ski at age 52 and enjoyed horseback riding at a dude ranch when she was 70.
Emma loved to travel.
While the family was living near London, Emma was the mastermind behind a month-long camping tour of Europe with her extended family. She also navigated on a month-long drive up the Alcan highway to Fairbanks, Alaska.
Emma is preceded in death by: her parents, Gomer and Mary Catherine (Ruth) Jenkins; her stepfather, Wayne Kale; her twin sister, Edith Shear; her son, Murray Kale; and her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Kale.
She is survived by and her memory cherished by her daughters: Claudia Kale (Ted Socolofsky), of Loveland, Colorado, Sharon (Matt) Stelzer, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Jenny (Bruce) Knudson, of Hiawatha.
She is survived by: granddaughters: Annika Socolofsky, of Princeton, New Jersey, Paloma (Kyle) Stelzer Kwiedacz, of Phoenix, Arizona, Savannah Stelzer, of Seattle, Washington, and Becca Knudson, of Hiawatha.
A Celebration of Emmas life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, with Reverend Andrew Finch officiating.
Cremation will follow.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Brown County Historical Society, which may be sent to the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
